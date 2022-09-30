The 68th National Film Awards were recently held and Ajay Devgn and Suriya met up at the event. Ajay shared a picture with the Tamil actor on Twitter. He captioned the photo "It was fantastic to share time with my esteemed colleague & fellow best actor award winner, @Suriya_offl. Deeply respect his talent & love his movies." 68th National Film Awards: Suriya and Jyotika Make Dynamic Power Couple at the Felicitation Ceremony.

View Tweet Here:

It was fantastic to share time with my esteemed colleague & fellow best actor award winner, @Suriya_offl. Deeply respect his talent & love his movies. pic.twitter.com/fvbdMjceLK — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)