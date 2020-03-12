Akshay Kumar Makes a Special Appearance in Nupur Sanon’s Unplugged Song ‘Filhall’

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in Filhal Unplugged (Photo Credits: Instagram)l

Singer Nupur Sanon on Thursday unveiled her unplugged version of B. Praak's hit track "Filhall" in her voice, and superstar Akshay Kumar has made a special appearance in the latest cover. Last year, Akshay and Nupur appeared in the music video of "Filhall", which crossed over 500 million views on YouTube. The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character, and narrates how their love story had a tragic end. Akshay Kumar to Romance Nupur Sanon in Bell Bottom?

Sharing a link of the unplugged version, Nupur took to Instagram and wrote: "From making YouTube covers of Bollywood songs just for fun to finally making a cover of my own song....the feeling is nothing but surreal! Filhall Song: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Chemistry Stands out in this B Praak’s Melodious Track (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar in Nupur Sanon’s Unplugged Song Filhall

"Watch till the end for a sweet SURPRISE!! @akshaykumar. Have put my heart and soul and all my feelings into this one...I hope you all like it. Thank you for your support." Not only this, the makers of the song have also decided to launch a sequel to the song.