Even as the third instalment of the Welcome franchise prepares for its theatrical debut this summer, producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has already set the wheels in motion for a fourth film. In a move that will likely thrill long-time fans, reports indicate that the iconic trio of Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal are in advanced talks to reunite for the next chapter of the comedy series. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Release Date: Akshay Kumar’s Star-Studded Comedy Film To Hit Theatres This Summer.

Scripting Underway for ‘Welcome 4’

Development on Welcome 4 is reportedly moving at a swift pace. While the franchise’s third film, Welcome to the Jungle, is nearing its release, the production team has already reached the advanced stages of drafting the follow-up.

According to a report by Mid-Day, a source close to the production revealed, “Firoz and his team of writers have been writing the script for Welcome 4. It is in the advanced stages now.”

The report further suggests that the story is being crafted specifically to bring back the beloved characters of Uday Shetty (Patekar), Majnu Bhai (Kapoor), and Dr Ghungroo (Rawal). The intention is to ensure these characters are “woven organically into the plot,” despite the upcoming third film featuring a significantly different structure and cast.

Fresh Conflicts and New Antagonists

While the core trio is expected to return, Welcome 4 will likely introduce a new set of challenges and faces. Unlike previous instalments that featured legendary actors like Feroz Khan and Naseeruddin Shah as the central antagonists, the fourth film aims to diversify its "villain" roster.

The report notes that the makers are keen to introduce “more than one lovable don” who will be known more for their comedic timing and capers than for actual underworld deeds. Several top-tier actors are reportedly in talks for these new roles.

The Road To ‘Welcome 3’

The news of a fourth film comes as the third instalment, Welcome to the Jungle, enters its final phase of production. That film, which features a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Raveena Tandon, is currently down to its last song shoot. ‘OMG 3’: Rani Mukerji NOT Part of Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film As Makers Look for Another Female Lead – Reports.

Notably, while Paresh Rawal appears in Welcome to the Jungle, he is playing a new character rather than his signature Dr Ghungroo. The decision to bring back the original "Shetty-Majnu-Ghungroo" dynamic in Welcome 4 appears to be a response to the enduring popularity of the 2007 and 2015 films. Welcome to the Jungle is scheduled to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

