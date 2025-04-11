Actress Shanthi Priya, who once worked with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, became a sensation in the 90s. She was Khiladi Kumar's first leading lady in the 1991 film Saugandh. Before stepping into Bollywood, Shanthi Priya acted in Telugu and Tamil films. She also appeared in several television shows, including Mata Ki Chowki and Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn. However, her journey wasn’t as smooth as it sounds. Despite all the challenges, the actress made a powerful comeback in 2025 with the Tamil film Bad Girl. Shanthi Priya is now grabbing attention with a social media post sporting a bald look. ‘Bad Girl’: Did You Know Shanthi Priya, Anjali Sivaraman’s On-Screen Mother, Was Akshay Kumar’s First Leading Lady? (Watch Video).

Actress Shanthi Priya Shaves Her Head

On Friday (April 11), actress Shanthi Priya took to her Instagram handle to challenge society's beauty norms in a bold post. She shared a series of pictures embracing a bald look. Through the post, she also paid tribute to her late husband, Siddharth Ray, who passed away in 2004, by wearing his beige-coloured suit for the photoshoot. She completed her look with matte makeup and a gold earring.

Check Out Shanthi Priya’s Bold New Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanthi Priya (@shanthipriya333)

Sharing the post, Shanthi Priya wrote, "I recently went bald and my experience has been quite something. As women, we often set limitations in life, go by the rules and even keep ourselves caged. With this transformation, I have set myself free, free from limitations and intending to break the beauty standards that the world has set upon us and I do it with a lot of courage and faith in my heart! Today, I also carry the memory of my late husband close, in his blazer that still holds his warmth." Hina Khan Shaves Head During Stage 3 Breast Cancer Battle; ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Actress Courageously Says Goodbye to Her Pixie Cut (Watch Video).

She concluded her post by writing, "Sending power and love to all the women out there!" For the uninitiated, Shanthi Priya and Siddharth Roy got married in 1999. Siddharth sadly passed away just five years after their marriage. She single-handedly raised their two sons, Shubham Ray and Shishya Ray.

