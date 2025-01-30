The teaser of Bad Girl sparked a division among netizens when it was launched on January 26, 2025. While some praised the film for its bold portrayal of a young woman asserting her sexual freedom, others criticised it for allegedly depicting the Brahmin community in a negative light. The coming-of-age drama, directed by Varsha Bharath, stars Anjali Sivaraman (Class, Cobalt Blue) in the lead. However, one actress in the cast particularly caught our attention - Shanthi Priya, who plays the heroine’s mother. ‘Bad Girl’ Teaser Controversy Explained: Why Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap’s Movie Sparked an Online Caste Debate Over Its Bold ‘Brahmin’ Female Protagonist.

Shanthi Priya, well-known among television audiences for her roles in Mata Ki Chowki – Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti and Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishna, is almost unrecognisable in this role. She portrays a mother who remains unaware of her own victimisation under patriarchal norms. With her frail appearance and sunken features, her appearance in Bad Girl is a stark contrast to the glamorous actress who once ruled the big screen in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

Shanti Priya in Bad Girl Teaser

Shanthi Priya's First Bollywood Hero

Did you know Shanthi Priya was Akshay Kumar’s first-ever leading lady? Although the Bollywood star’s first on-screen appearance was a brief six-second role in the 1987 film Aaj, his first leading role came in the 1991 film Saugandh. Shanti Priya, whose elder sister Bhanu Priya is also a well-known actress, played the female lead in this action-romantic entertainer directed by Raj Sippy. The film also starred Raakhee Gulzar and Mukesh Khanna.

Shanthi Priya's Post on 'Bad Girl' Backlash

While Akshay Kumar was a newcomer at the time, Shanthi Priya had already acted in several Tamil and Telugu films though Saugandh was her first Hindi film as a female lead. Interestingly, Saugandh also featured Akshay Kumar’s first on-screen kiss, which was with Shanti Priya.

In 1994, the duo reunited on screen for Ikke Pe Ikka, again directed by Raj Sippy. However, neither Saugandh nor Ikke Pe Ikka fared well at the box office. Shanthipriya Reveals How She Was Embarrassed When Akshay Kumar Cracked Jokes On Her Skin Colour On Film Sets.

Ikke Pe Ikka was one of the last films in which Shanthi Priya played a leading role. She had by then married late actor Siddharth Ray, known for his performances in Baazigar, Vansh, and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, and took a break from acting to focus on family life.

She eventually made a comeback to television in 2002 with Aryamaan – Brahmaand Ka Yodha, though her most popular small-screen role remains her portrayal of Maa Vaishno Devi in the Sahara One show Mata Ki Chowki.

