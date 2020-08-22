Coronavirus pandemic has put a serious strain on the Indian film industry. With cinemas closed for five months, there has been no income generated. The shoots have finally begun although not in a similar fashion as earlier. Movie releases have moved to OTT with titles like Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2 and others. Now we hear Sooryavanshi and '83 are also headed on the same route. Sooryavanshi And ’83 To Get A Theatrical Release; Box Office Collection Could See A Jump Of 20% More Than Pre-COVID Days?

Sooryavanshi had earmarked Diwali 2020 for release after getting postponed since March this year. Ranveer Singh starrer '83 was supposed to take the Christmas berth but all seems under consideration right now. Reliance Entertainment CEO, Shibasish Sarkar told Bollywood Hungama, "If either cinema halls don't open or corona impact increases many folds....and audiences are not coming... Or in some states theatres open and in some states they won't....in those scenarios we will have to explore all options… Either pure SVOD (video on demand) routes. Or TVOD/PPV (pay per view) routes like what the makers of Mulan are planning. Or part theatrical/part TVOD. Or in some state/countries theatrical and some state digital... Basically we will not like to shift release date further.... and ideally look for theatrical or any other hybrid measure for the best possible release."

Sarkar, however, insisted that releasing the movies at the theatres will be their prime objective. "We don't want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas. So the first option is to go theatrical if cinemas open up and audiences are back," the CEO added.

Well, it remains to be seen what happens to the industry on the other side of COVID-19. As of now, the situation looks quite uncertain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).