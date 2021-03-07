Bollywood actress Alaya F has a quirky spin to Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare in her latest post on social media. Alaya posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a balcony dressed in a lavender bralette paired with denims. She captioned it: "O Romeo, where is my suntan lotion?" Alaya F Rubbishes Rumours of Dating Aaishvary Thackeray, Says ‘He Is a Good Friend’.

Alaya is an avid user of social media. She keeps her fans entertained with stunning pictures and videos. Alaya F Shares Wonderful Memories from the Shoot of Jawaani Jaaneman As Her Debut Film Turns a Year Old.

Check Out Alaya F's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

