Alaya F made her debut into the world of glitz and glam with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Even though she is just one film old, the actress has managed to wow many with her charm and charisma. Not just this, in 2020 was all over the web for allegedly dating Aaishvary Thackeray. Reports hinted that the two are seeing each other after pictures from Aaishvary’s birthday bash in Dubai saw Alaya in attendance. However, now in interaction with ETimes, she has refuted the reports and claimed they are just pals. Alaya F Stuns in a Bikini as She Celebrates Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary’s Birthday in Dubai.

Denying the speculations, she said, “He is a very good friend. I know it is a cliche thing to say, but we are very good family friends. Our moms know each other, my grandad knows his mom, we have known each other for a very long time." "It’s just now that the media notices a photo of us together and assumes that something is going on. We have been doing acting classes for a very long time, and also go to dance classes together; if the paparazzi had clicked us earlier, they would have a lot more pictures (laughs). That’s why we are bound to click together; I find him to be quite funny," she added.

When the portal quizzed her about how she felt when the news of her alleged first link-up was a major headline, she replied, "It’s not like I expect it. The paparazzi get photos so I know what’s going to happen with it. But I also make a joke out of it. Now, if I’m exiting a place, we have to exit together, and there are bunch of photographers who ask us to pose together and I politely refuse laughing over the fact that those pictures can land me in a lot of trouble later". Alaya F's Vibrant Colourful Playsuit Gets a Big Thumbs Up From Us (View Pics).

Further, when asked if this gets embarrassing, to which she answered that she takes it as a big compliment. "I think it is fine; people take all these things too seriously. We went for acting classes together, someone clicked us and they want to make stories now, good for them!” she concludes. Alaya has yet not announced her next venture. Stay tuned!

