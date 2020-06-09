Alaya F Pulls Off a Difficult Yoga Step As She Masters It Just by Practising (Watch Video)

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Alaya F follows a never-give-up attitude in life. On Tuesday, she shared how she keeps practising things until she doesn't learn them perfectly. Taking to Instagram, Alaya posted a video that shows her struggling with yoga poses. "This is NOT a tutorial!! it's just 3 minutes of me struggling I've never really done yoga in my life but it's been one of my favourite lockdown activities to find yoga videos and poses and try and recreate them. Alaya F Stuns as the Cover Girl for Brides Today Magazine and Her Picture Will Make You Sing ‘Billo Ni Tera Laal Ghaghra’

I'm a big believer in doing things over and over and over again until I get it, so here's a little glimpse into that! Please don't try this at home unless you know what you're doing.. don't be like me," she wrote. Amid the lockdown, Alaya has started her virtual Instagram series "AlayaAF" where is talking about health, art, glamour and much more. The yoga video has also been part of her series. When Alaya F Was Chicness Galore in a Black Collared Playsuit!

Check Out Alaya F's Video Below

Alaya, daughter of Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with the film "Jawaani Jaaneman", featuring Saif Ali Khan as her on-screen father.