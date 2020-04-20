Alaya F's Throwback Dance Video Is Sexy and She Knows It!

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown and quarantine have now changed the norms of Instagram as well! Throwbacks are the new cool and netizens are literally digging up old pictures and videos to be relevant on the social media app. After all, we can't go out for a while now but we can definitely keep our feed updated, right? Alaya F too thinks the same which is why she posted a dance video. Be thankful because it is sexy as ever! Alaya F Is a Hot and Happening Monochrome Delight in This Throwback Picture!.

She posted a video where she is dancing on "I Like Me Better." However, she also claims that she looks 'bloated' in this video and we are not sure why would she even say that! The extremely stunning diva looked hot as she grooved on this song with her dance partner.

Her video caption says, "Throwback dance video! I didn’t upload this earlier because tbh I was very badly bloated in this video and also I slipped at one point (see if you spot it). But now seems like a good time to upload it. Choreography and in frame: @utkarshc21 Song: I Like Me Better (Arya Remix) @arya.sejpal."

Alaya's Dance Video:

Alaya is just a film old but is already a star on Instagram. She was last seen in Saif Ali Khan- Tabu's film, Jawaani Jaaneman. It turned out to be a smashing debut for her as critics and fans loved her natural performance in this light hearted film. Now, looking forward to more of her films and such amazing videos too!