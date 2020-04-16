Alaya F Is a Hot and Happening Monochrome Delight in This Throwback Picture!

Alaya F Monochrome Vibe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bundling up the accolades for a refreshing, brilliant and earnest portrayal as Tia in Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year, Alaya F sealed her deal as the next big thing in Bollywood! The spunky millennial with a lineage, brilliant looks and a demeanour to boot also endeared on the fashion front. The promotional vibe for Jawaani Jaaneman was replete with a quirky melange of affordable homegrown labels put together by Sanam Ratansi, Alaya took to enlisting the styling sensibilities of Tanya Ghavri for her appearances. Alaya F has taken to the gram to keep us glued to her quarantine shenanigans. Right from whipping up an exotic breakfast spread of protein pancakes, apple compote and dark chocolate peanut sauce, making those Tik Tok videos to dazzling us with her doodling and drawing skills, Alaya has been a hoot. She shared a picture being a brilliant monochrome delight, styled by Tanya Ghavri. Leather hot pants, a corset top and subtle makeup accompany.

The trusty monochrome never fails to evoke a wow. A classy vibe that only requires minimalism, here is a closer look. Alaya F Looks Like a Playful Sunflower in her Bright Yellow Lavish Alice Dress.

Alaya F - Monochrome Chic

A white cami lace corset top was teamed with a pair of leather hot pants. Her long locks were styled into soft waves. A subtle glam of nude pink lips, defined wispy eyebrows and slightly smudged eyes. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya F Monochrome Vibe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alaya will be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Street Rog Vibhag will be produced by Junglee Pictures and the plot involves a gynaecologist whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run played by Alaya F. She will also be seen in another untitled film by Pooja Entertainment.