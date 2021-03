Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has wished new-age Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on the latter's birthday. Alia turned 28 on Monday. Alia is rumoured to be dating Neetu's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. "Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity n strength love you loads @aliaabhatt," wrote Neetu, along with a picture she posted on Instagram Stories. RRR: Alia Bhatt’s First Look As Sita From SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Impresses Netizens!

In December, Alia went on a holiday to the exotic resort Aman-i-khas near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where she rang in the New Year with Ranbir, his mother Neetu, and her mother Soni Razdan among many others. Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: A Millennial Who Believes in Putting Her Best Fashion Foot Forward, All Time, Every Time (View Pics).

Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking about her work, Alia awaits the release of her upcoming film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir recently tested Covid positive and is in isolation.

