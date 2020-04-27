Alia Bhatt Is ‘Alone Together’ As She Uses FaceTime to Stay Connected with Her Girl Gang During Lockdown

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even in times of social distancing, actor Alia Bhatt is chilling with her girlfriends - all thanks to technology! The 27-year-old actor on Monday took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of the video call she had with her gal pals. Split into seven-screens, all the girls are seen flashing huge smiles in the picture. World Book Day 2020: Alia Bhatt Makes a New Friend During Lockdown and We Welcome the Newest Potterhead to the Club.

Taking it to the captions, the 'Raazi' actor wrote: "Alone Together."Alia has been always been expressive on social media about the friendship she shares with her girl gang. Recently, the 'Kalank' actor shared glimpses from her 27th birthday, that she celebrated with her friends. The gang also included her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s Film Set to Get Demolished Due to Lockdown?

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Alone together 🤍 A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 26, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT

Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, was seen setting an example of 'friendships in the time of coronavirus', with the help of video-calls. This comes as most of the Bollywood celebrities are currently at their homes in view of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.