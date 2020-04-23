Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s Film Set to Get Demolished Due to Lockdown?

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has affected Bollywood tremendously as film shoots and major events have been called off amid lockdown. And well, seems like the latest one to face the brunt is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. According to the report, the flick's brothel-based set which is constructed in Film City, Mumbai to depict Kamithipura of the 1960s is set to be destroyed for being unused for weeks now. Ofcourse the reason behind the same is the current scenario in the city where coronavirus cases are in no mood to slow down.

As reported by Mid-day, a close source informed the portal."In March, Bhansali had cleared the payment for the set maintenance. Even when the shutdown was announced, the team had assumed it would delay the schedule only by a month or so. However, with the situation in Mumbai looking grim, it is unlikely that the shoots will resume soon."