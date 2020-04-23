World Book Day 2020: Alia Bhatt Makes a New Friend During Lockdown and We Welcome the Newest Potterhead to the Club

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is picking up new hobbies like baking and making new friends while also not missing out on beau Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen during the lockdown. She introduced her 47 million followers (almost) on Instagram with her new friend - Harry Potter. Okay, maybe the actress is a little late to the party. But better late than never to be a Potterhead. Alia shared a picture of her first book in the series by JK Rowling - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Alia Bhatt is Relying on Virtual Workouts With Sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to Keep Up Her Spirits Amid Lockdown.

She captioned: "I’ve made a new friend #worldbookday". Alia joins the long list of Potterheads in Bollywood that includes Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hyadari, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Sonali Bendre. World Earth Day 2020: Alia Bhatt Pens Down a Beautiful Poem Dedicated To Mother Nature (Watch Video).

After the lockdown, Alia has a lot of cool projects to look forward to. She will be next seen in Brahmastra, in which she stars alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The fantasy film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Dharma. The actress will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai. After so many years, she will also make her debut in her father's production house with Sadak 2. Not to forget, she is to feature in Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht .