Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died at the age of 64 on August 1, 2020. He suffered from kidney failure. He was being treated at a hospital in Singapore before his demise. His family was at his side at the time of death. Condolences are pouring in from all corners of the country for the late politician. But it is not just politics where Amar made a mark. He lived quite a fabulous life constantly brushing shoulders with Bollywood biggies. For the longest time, he was one of the closest friends with Amitabh Bachchan.

Amar Singh was often clicked by the photographers tagging along with the Bachchans at events. Big B posted a black and white picture with no words, after he heard the news about Amar Singh's passing.

Let us see a few pictures of Amar Singh hanging out with the Bollywood folks.

Amar Singh With The Bachchans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Amar was also present with the Bachchans at the 61st Cannes Film Festival in the year 2008.

Amar Singh At Cannes With The Bachchans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Here is Ajay Devgn photobombing Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. Well, sort of.

Amar Singh, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: File Image)

In fact, in 2010, Amar also acted in a movie. He was cast alongside Dimple Kapadia in the Malayalam movie, Bombay Mittai.

Amar Singh with Dimple (Photo Credits: File Image)

Amar Singh with Dimple Kapadia in Bombay Mittai (Photo Credits: File Image)

Amar Singh once landed in a media scandal with Bipasha Basu. Amar publicly cleared Bipasha's name from the controversy, not blinking to think about his political career.

Amar Singh With Bipasha Basu and John Abraham (Photo Credits: File Image)

Amar Singh also shared a friendship with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, both of whom have even campaigned for the RLD leader in Fatehpur Sikri in April 2014.

Amar Singh with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor (Photo Credits: File Image)

Amar Singh With Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jaya Prada called Amar Singh her Godfather.

Jaya Prada, Amar Singh (Photo Credits: File Image)

President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi have consoled the death of the star politician. May his soul rest in peace.

