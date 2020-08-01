Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh died on August 1, 2020. He was 64. Amar's health was not good for a long time. As per reports, he was undergoing treatment in Singapore for the past few months. Reports also suggest that Amar was in the ICU and his family was by his side. Amar had suffered kidney failure in 2013.

Earlier, in March 2020, rumours of his death had shaken the internet. He debunked the rumours and tweeted, "Tiger Zinda Hai". In the video, Singh said, "Himmat baki hain, josh baaki hain. Hosh bhi baaki hain. Hamare dost ye keh rahein hain ki Yamraj ne hamein apne paas bula liya hain. Aisa Kuchh nahi hain.. "

Singh, once upon a time, was a close friend of the Bachchan family. He was regularly spotted by the paparazzi with the Amitabh Bachchan at various events. They had a fallout a few years ago. But things seemed to be getting better between the two. In February, Amitabh had texted Amar paying his condolence on Amar's father's death anniversary. Amar had tweeted, "At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all."

Amitabh took to his Twitter handle to share what looks like condolence to the departed soul. Big B did not post any words. But only a black and white picture, where he has bowed down his head.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Here:

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was tested positive for COVID-19 in July, along with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter, Aaradhya. Aaradhya and Aishwarya have recovered from the disease. Amitabh continues to be treated for it in the hospital with son.

