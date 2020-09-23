It is was a celebratory week for actress Amy Jackson! She and her fiancé, George Panayiotou celebrated the first birthday of their son, Andreas. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 17 September 2019. They threw a wonderful bash on the occasion of his first birthday in their house and it looks amazing. Amy earlier shared pictures from this party but now also shared Instagram Reels of the same. Amy Jackson Is a Sight to Behold As She Teases Fans With Her ‘Lockdown Flower Bath’ Picture!.

Captioning it as 'My beautiful baby boy’s special day,' the Ek Deewana Tha actress shared the video of the big day. In the video, one can see a lavish set up of balloons, shrubs, eateries and cute-colourful decorative stuff. Then of course we can see the adorable baby's glimpse in this too! Check out the Instagram Reels video below.

Amy Jackson's Post

View this post on Instagram My beautiful baby boy’s special day ✨ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Sep 23, 2020 at 5:36am PDT

Amy looked pretty in a white dress. She styled her tresses in smooth waves. The glamorous look seemed even more pretty with huge hoop earrings. Fans are heart eyed over her look and the baby's laugh! What about you?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).