Amy Jackson Is a Sight to Behold As She Teases Fans With Her ‘Lockdown Flower Bath’ Picture!

Actress Amy Jackson has redefined flower bath in a new post. Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in an exquisite yellow dress, posing in a bathtub filled only with flowers. "Taking lockdown flower baths to the next level," she wrote. Amy Jackson Shares a Kiss With Her Little Munchkin Andreas in Adorable Pictures (View Post)

Amy had recently shared a photograph of herself lying next to her son Andreas, who was born to Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou last year. Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Cuddles Please! Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou’s Happy Pictures are Melting Our Hearts

Check Out Amy Jackson's Post Below

View this post on Instagram 🌼 Taking lockdown flower baths to the next level 🌼 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jun 14, 2020 at 1:31am PDT

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.

