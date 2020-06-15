Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Amy Jackson Is a Sight to Behold As She Teases Fans With Her ‘Lockdown Flower Bath’ Picture!

Bollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 07:51 PM IST
A+
A-
Amy Jackson Is a Sight to Behold As She Teases Fans With Her ‘Lockdown Flower Bath’ Picture!
Amy Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Amy Jackson has redefined flower bath in a new post. Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in an exquisite yellow dress, posing in a bathtub filled only with flowers. "Taking lockdown flower baths to the next level," she wrote. Amy Jackson Shares a Kiss With Her Little Munchkin Andreas in Adorable Pictures (View Post)

Amy had recently shared a photograph of herself lying next to her son Andreas, who was born to Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou last year. Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Cuddles Please! Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou’s Happy Pictures are Melting Our Hearts

Check Out Amy Jackson's Post Below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🌼 Taking lockdown flower baths to the next level 🌼

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actress Amy Jackson Amy Jackson Amy Jackson Flower Bath Amy Jackson Instagram
You might also like
Amy Jackson Shares a Kiss With Her Little Munchkin Andreas in Adorable Pictures (View Post)
Bollywood

Amy Jackson Shares a Kiss With Her Little Munchkin Andreas in Adorable Pictures (View Post)
Cuddles Please! Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou's Happy Pictures are Melting Our Hearts
Bollywood

Cuddles Please! Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou's Happy Pictures are Melting Our Hearts
Amy Jackson Shares An Adorable Pic Of Her 'Easter Bunny,' Andreas
Bollywood

Amy Jackson Shares An Adorable Pic Of Her 'Easter Bunny,' Andreas
Amy Jackson Shares an Adorable Picture of Her Son Andreas and it is the Cutest Thing You Will See Today
Bollywood

Amy Jackson Shares an Adorable Picture of Her Son Andreas and it is the Cutest Thing You Will See Today
Mom Amy Jackson Shares Another Pic Of Breastfeeding Her Son Andreas
Bollywood

Mom Amy Jackson Shares Another Pic Of Breastfeeding Her Son Andreas
Amy Jackson Shares a Glimpse Of Her Son Andreas On Instagram!
Bollywood

Amy Jackson Shares a Glimpse Of Her Son Andreas On Instagram!
Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou Become Proud Parents to Baby Boy; You Can’t Afford to Miss the Adorable First Pic
TV

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou Become Proud Parents to Baby Boy; You Can’t Afford to Miss the Adorable First Pic
Amy Jackson Is Flaunting Her Baby Bump in This Stylish Pregnancy Photoshoot (View Pics)
Bollywood

Amy Jackson Is Flaunting Her Baby Bump in This Stylish Pregnancy Photoshoot (View Pics)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement