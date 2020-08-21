Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared a thoughtful post on desirable qualities in life. Her post is all about being true to yourself. She shared her thoughts with a black and white picture of her that she posted on Instagram. "Do you want to know what's desirable? Efforts, honesty, presence, keeping promises, deep connection, deep conversations and being truthful to yourself," Ankita mentioned along with a heart emoticon. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Hands Over Investigation to CBI, Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande React (View Tweets)

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita has been quite vocal in supporting a CBI probe into the late actor's death right from the start. Recently, after the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI, she had posted: "Justice is the truth in action...Truth wins." Global Prayers For Sushant Singh Rajput: Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon Share Posts Praying for Positivity and Justice

Check Out Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Post Below

Before venturing into Bollywood, Sushant had shot to fame as a television actor with Ekta Kapoor's daily soap "Pavitra Rishta", which also starred Ankita. The two actors dated for almost six years before parting ways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).