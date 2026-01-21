Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Indian television audiences are gearing up for the launch of the much-anticipated reality show The 50, which premieres on February 1, 2026. The show will air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar, with filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosting the series. Ahead of the premiere, a video tour of the show’s massive house being widely referred to as the ‘Mahal’ has surfaced online and quickly gone viral, offering viewers their first look at the grand set where the competition will unfold. ‘The 50’ Reality Show: Premiere Date, Format, Host, Confirmed Contestants and Where To Watch the New Celebrity Series - Details Inside.

Grand Interiors With Royal Detailing

The 50 house has been designed like a royal palace, creating a visually rich and cinematic environment for the contestants. The tour opens with a sprawling outdoor lawn framed by ornate walls, arched gateways, and landscaped greenery. A large central fountain anchors the courtyard, giving the space a regal ambience. Vintage-style lamps, tall palm trees, and wide stone pathways further enhance the palace aesthetic, creating the feel of a heritage royal estate rather than a traditional reality show set. Inside the Mahal, the scale becomes even more striking. The double-height entrance hall features twin sweeping staircases, carved railings, and statement chandeliers. Warm gold tones, detailed wall patterns, and decorative arches dominate the interiors. The corridors and common areas continue the royal theme with murals, layered lighting, and symmetrical architectural elements. Bedrooms are comparatively minimal but maintain a luxurious and refined design language. ‘The 50’: Ajay Devgn Reacts to ‘Who Is the Lion?’ Mystery in New Promo Ahead of Premiere (Watch Video)

What Is the Format of ‘The 50’?

The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the international format Les Cinquante. The show will feature 50 celebrity contestants living together under one roof for nearly 50 episodes. Explaining the concept, Alok Jain from JioCinema told India Today, “The concept of The 50 is that we will bring together 50 celebrity contestants in one place and they will have to perform some very entertaining tasks. There will be eliminations, and after some time, over approximately 50 episodes, we will have a winner.” Unlike conventional reality shows, the series will not follow a fixed weekly elimination pattern. Contestants will navigate physical challenges, strategic gameplay, social alliances, and audience-driven decisions. Adding an element of mystery is “The Lion,” an unseen authority figure that controls the rules, twists, and power dynamics inside the house.

Confirmed Contestants Names

Several celebrities have officially confirmed their participation in The 50:

Karan Patel

Faisal Sheikh (Faisu)

Divya Agarwal

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Shiny Doshi

Rudra Rana

Ahmed Al Marzooki

Dushyant Kukreja

Urvashi Dholakia

Ridhi Dogra

Additionally, popular names such as Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Uorfi Javed, Emiway Bantai, Kusha Kapila and Shiv Thakare are being speculated as possible participants. ‘The 50’: Karan Patel Confirmed As FIRST Contestant on Jio Hotstar’s New Reality Show, to Premiere on February 1, 2026 (View Post)

Where and When To Watch

The 50 will begin streaming on JioHotstar and will also air on ColorsTV from February 1, 2026. With its large celebrity lineup, palatial Mahal set, interactive audience participation and unconventional format, the show is already generating strong buzz ahead of its launch.

