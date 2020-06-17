Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Anurag Kashyap on Shooting in Post COVID-19 Era: ‘It Will Take Time to Adapt to It’

Bollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Anurag Kashyap on Shooting in Post COVID-19 Era: ‘It Will Take Time to Adapt to It’
Anurag Kashyap (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap feels shooting is an organic process, and it will take time for the industry to adapt to the new normal in the post COVID-19 era. "They said that they are allowing shoots with certain restrictions. Shooting is such an organic process. It will take time to adapt to it, but we all have to adapt, because we are solely responsible for putting the world in the place it has come to -- by our greed, wanting the luxuries of life and lifestyle. I think it is time for correction and we all are trying very hard," Kashyap told IANS. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Reason Why He is Staying Out of Abhinav Kashyap-Salman Khan Dabangg Controversy (Read Tweet)

Previously, in an interview to IANS, Anurag opened up about how his filmmaking process is changing, something which is visible in his latest digital release, "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai". "There were times when I was tempted to take the script in a certain direction. When I would try to do that, I would have someone from the team to correct me. Rahul, my second unit director, was my biggest conscious keeper. They would all say 'It is becoming an Anurag Kashyap film'," he said. A Hungry Anurag Kashyap Lands In Mannat And This Is What Shah Rukh Khan Feeds Him

Kashyap, known for films as "Black Friday", the "Gangs Of Wasseypur" series, "Dev.D" and "Ugly", added: "With this film ('Chocked'), I was trying to go away and stay away from what I would generally do with a film. My filmmaking process is also changing, because the last three films I did, the idea originated from somebody else and not me, and that really is a big help sometimes," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap on Shooting in Post COVID-19 Era COVID-19 Pandemic filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Post COVID-19 Era
