Anushka Sharma's Netflix Film Bulbul To Release In June 2020, Actress Confirms

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is right now over the moon with the humongous success of Paatal Lok. She ventured into the digital space as a producer with this crime drama series on Amazon Prime only to win critical appreciation. The cast and the story has won over the internet and season 2 is awaited by all. However, before that, we will get to see one more project produced by her banner on Netflix, namely Bulbul. The Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri starrer movie will be out in June 2020. Paatal Lok Review: Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series Is Powerful, Absorbing and Disturbing Boosted by Jaideep Ahlawat’s Knockout Act.

The actress confirmed the arrival month of the movie during her chat with Rajeev Masand. While speaking about how she needed a break as an actress, she emphasized on the work that was happening behind-the-scenes as a producer. She pointed out even though she took a long break after Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Zero, she was working on other projects including Paatal Lok and Bulbul. Check out the entire interview below.

Anushka Sharma's Interview With Rajeev Masand

The lead cast was earlier seen in critically acclaimed, Laila Majnu. Apart from Avinash and Tripti, the cast also has Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata. The period drama is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. It also focuses and in a way questions the old beliefs and superstitions that have been continuing to exist since years now. Apart from this film, Anushka has 8 more projects that will be rolled out on Netflix later.