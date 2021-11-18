Aparshakti Khurrana always reminds us of Omkar from Dangal. He was just too good as the cheeky narrator of the movie who played Geeta and Babita's cousin. He added the humour to an otherwise emotional movie. But the actor took a lot of detour to reach where he is today. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, he revealed that he wanted to be a cricketer. If you remember, he had a fanboy moment recently when he got clicked with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, what you may not be aware of is that the actor had even captained for the Haryana Under-19 team.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Aparshakti said, "I wanted to be a cricketer. I even captained the Haryana Under-19 team but then, ended up studying law for five years in Chandigarh. After that I landed my first job under senior lawyer Amarjit Singh Chandhok at the Delhi High Court and worked with him for around three months." But soon he realised it wasn't for him.

That's when Khurrana turned an RJ and one fine day, got a call from Aamir Khan's office to play a crucial role in Dangal.

P.S. Like his brother Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti appeared on MTV Roadies as well. Casting directors should start scouting actors from Roadies now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).