Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one couple we heart. Today both of them were spotted at Malaika's mother's home for an Easter lunch. The lady looked summer-ready in her sunny yellow gown with straps while Arjun kept it casual pants and a tee. The word on his T-shirt however is pretty interesting. It reads 'Essentials'. Now it could be the brand Essentials here but we choose to believe it's Arjun calling Malaika essential in his life. We are flimi and when that's the case, imagination does tend to run wild. Malaika Arora Looks Stunning in This Red Co-Ord Set and High Heels, As She Visits Sister Amrita’s Birthday Party (View Pic)

Malaika and Arjun both had tested positive last year and had soon recovered. There have been reports that Arjun and Malaika might get married next and this meet the parents event does give us hope. Check out their Easter lunch pictures here...

Here's how the two stopped for a few paparazzi shots

Malaika recently took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in the city. A few days back, the two love birds were seen posing cozily for pictures at Amrita Arora's birthday.

