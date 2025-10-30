Global music icon Enrique Iglesias is reportedly set to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s pre-birthday bash as per some media reports, sparking excitement across fan communities and fuelling speculation about a possible musical collaboration for SRK’s upcoming film King. ‘King’: Did Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand Hint a Title Reveal Glimpse Would Drop on THIS Date and Time? Find Out!

Enrique Iglesias To Attend SRK’s Pre-Birthday Bash

According to sources, the Spanish superstar, who just wrapped up two back-to-back sold-out concerts in Mumba,i is skipping all other social events to attend this exclusive dinner hosted by SRK ahead of his 60th birthday on November 2. The guest list reportedly includes close friends Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra, making it one of the most talked-about gatherings in B-town this week. Enrique Iglesias Concert at BKC: Mumbai Metro 3 To Run Train Services on Aqua Line Till Midnight on October 29 and 30.

Fans Buzz Over Possible SRK and Enrique Iglesias Collaboration

Fans online are calling it “the crossover we didn’t know we needed,” as whispers about a Shah Rukh–Enrique collaboration grow louder. A post on X (formerly Twitter) added fuel to the fire, reading, “Something exciting seems to be brewing a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK’s next biggie #King?” Though neither camp has confirmed the news, reports suggest that the two global icons might discuss the idea during the get-together. If true, it would mark Enrique Iglesias’s first-ever Bollywood collaboration and SRK’s film King would gain an international musical edge like never before.

Enrique Iglesias Wins Hearts With ‘Namaste’ Moment

Enrique’s return to India has already been a hit. The singer performed at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds on October 29 and 30, his first concerts in the country since 2012. He thrilled fans with timeless classics like Bailamos, Hero, Escape and Be With You. During Hero, he paused to let the crowd sing along before folding his hands and saying “Namaste,” earning thunderous applause for his warmth and humility. Enrique Iglesias Sets Mumbai Ablaze! Bollywood Goes Wild at Concert; Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani, Vidya Balan, Lauren Gottlieb and More Dance the Night Away (Watch Videos)

Bollywood Celebs Groove at Enrique Iglesias Concert

Bollywood stars including Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonal Chauhan and Pragya Jaiswal were spotted among the concertgoers, grooving to his greatest hits. With the singer now set to share space with King Khan himself, the birthday night promises to be one for the books and perhaps, the start of an iconic East-meets-West collaboration.

