Arjun Rampal, one of the OG models of India celebrates his birthday today. The Om Shanti Om actor who successfully marked a career in Bollywood as well is quite an eye candy still. A father to three beautiful kids, Rampal can easily feature in our list of yummy daddies of Bollywood. His 'delicious' pictures on the internet often take all our time and attention and we can't stop marvelling at how charmingly he has aged all these years. Dhaakad New Release Date: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta’s Film To Release in Theatres on April 8, 2022!

One look at Rampal's Instagram account and you're convinced that modelling is still an integral part of his life. His dapper clicks make our days and his cool looks leave us wanting for more. From his shirtless selfies to candid clicks, there's so much to see and ogle at, right? He's a doting father and a loving husband but he's also the man of every girl's dream and it's really, we repeat, really hard to resist him. Thank God for social media for we are able to see his delightful clicks and wish that he was a part of our life in some alternate universe. Three Monkeys: Arjun Rampal Begins Shoot of Money Heist's Indian Adaptation in Mumbai.

Think we are exaggerating? Take a look at some of his attractive clicks below.

Handsome Daddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Such a Charming Smile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Geeks Can Also Look Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Who Else is Crushing on His Blonde Hair?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Handsome Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Picture Perfect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Arjun Rampal >>>> Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Coming to Arjun's future projects, the actor will be next seen with Bobby Deol, Sharman Joshi and Mouni Roy in Penthouse on Netflix. He's also a part of Kangana Ranaut's actioner, Dhaakad and another release, Three Monkeys. Well, the coming year looks promising for him already and here's wishing him tons of success for the next ones to come.

Happy Birthday, Arjun Rampal. Have a good one.

