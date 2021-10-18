Dhaakad new release date is out! Starring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in lead roles, the movie revolves around a fierce and tough international spy, who embarks on an action-filled adventure with guns blazing. Talking about the release date, Ranaut says, "Dhaakad is the kind of film that’s best relished on the big screens. It’s a deeply stirring subject and we have made it on a scale that only theatres could do justice to. The layered story at the heart of it needs to reach out to the masses and I am certain, the film will speak to women across the board. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on April 8."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

KANGANA: 'DHAAKAD' NEW RELEASE DATE... #Dhaakad - starring #KanganaRanaut, #ArjunRampal and #DivyaDutta - to release on 8 April 2022... Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai... Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. pic.twitter.com/hqDkDkWcof — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2021

