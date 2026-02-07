The highly anticipated third instalment of the cult comedy franchise Hera Pheri has hit a major legal roadblock. Seven Arts International, a South Indian production house, has moved the Madras High Court against veteran producer Firoz Nadiadwala, alleging a significant violation of copyright agreements. The lawsuit claims that Nadiadwala does not hold the necessary franchise rights to proceed with the upcoming film, Hera Pheri 3. Firoz Nadiadwala Announces Bollywood ‘Family Universe’ With Sequels, Prequels and New Films Including ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ (Read To Know).

'Hera Pheri 3' Lands in Legal Trouble

The dispute centres on the original licensing of the 1989 Malayalam hit Ramji Rao Speaking, which served as the source material for the first Hera Pheri (2000). According to the petition filed by Seven Arts International Limited, Firoz Nadiadwala was granted permission to produce only a single Hindi adaptation.

The petitioner argues that the subsequent 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was produced without proper authorisation. The legal tension escalated recently when it was discovered that Nadiadwala had sold the rights for the third film to Akshay Kumar’s production banner, Cape of Good Films. The Madras High Court has reportedly sought clarity from Nadiadwala’s counsel on the current status of the project and whether production is actively underway.

What Seven Arts International Said

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, GP Vijayakumar, the Managing Director of Seven Arts International, detailed how the company acquired the rights and why they chose to take legal action now. Vijayakumar stated:

"I bought the entire rights for the Hera Pheri franchise from the original producers of Ramji Rao Speaking, Adithya Films, in 2022. They informed me that Firoz Nadiadwala had been given the right to make one Hindi version of the film. But he made a second version which released in 2006. He is not authorised to make a sequel or prequel, or use the characters."

Vijayakumar further explained that the violation went unnoticed for years due to close personal ties with the first film's director, Priyadarshan. He noted that the company only realised the extent of the "violation and cheating" when they approached Akshay Kumar to produce their own Hindi version, only to find the rights had already been sold by Nadiadwala. "I had no option but to move the Court," he added. ‘Golmaal 5’: Akshay Kumar To Play Antagonist in Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s Upcoming Comedy Film? Here’s What We Know.

Long-Awaited Reunion

While the reunion of the iconic trio was tentatively set to begin filming in early 2026, this high-stakes legal battle has once again cast a shadow of doubt over the project's timeline. The Madras High Court's impending decision on whether Firoz Nadiadwala possessed the authority to sell the franchise rights will ultimately determine if production can legally proceed. For now, fans of the series must wait to see if Baburao, Raju, and Shyam can navigate this off-screen courtroom drama as successfully as their on-screen antics.

