Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his ladylove Gabriella Demetriades welcomed the little bundle of joy, their firstborn, Arik, on July 18, 2019. All this while, this lovely couple has been dropping just glimpses of their little munchkin. And today, on Arik’s first birthday, both Arjun and Gabriella have shared clear pictures of the little cutie. These pics show the amazing time the toddler has had with his parents and his half-sisters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Name Their Son Arik.

Arik Rampal’s gorgeous mommy Gabriella Demetriades has shared a series of pics on Instagram on the occasion of her son’s first birthday. While sharing them she wrote, “Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human... you are so loved and we are so lucky. @arikrampal19.” Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Share a Super Cute Pic With Baby Arik From Their Goa Trip!

The Lil’ Munchkin With His Family

On the other hand, Arik’s doting dad Arjun Rampal has also shared a video of his little son. While sharing it he wrote, “My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video. #happybirthdayArik”. He also shared a series of photos and mentioned, “On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy.”

Arik Turns One

Mr Cutie Pie

There are many B-town stars such as Dia Mirza, Pragya Kapoor, Dabboo Ratnani, Chunky Panday, Amrita Arora, and many others who have also dropped comments on these posts and wished Arik Rampal on his first birthday. Here’s wishing the Little Rampal tons of love and happiness!

