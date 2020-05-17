As Karan Johar Interacts With Son Yash, Daughter Roohi Cutely Video-Bombs Them!

Yash Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar's Instagram account is one entertaining place to be at during lockdown. He keeps on posting kids, Yash and Roohi's videos with their cute shenanigans. From their wardrobe stroll to their eating habits, KJO makes sure he captures everything in his short videos. The latest one is about Yash blabbering in a gibberish manner about having a haircut. However, it is Roohi at the back who steals the attention! Yash And Roohi Take A Tour Of Karan Johar's Bathroom And Find Something 'Useless' (Watch Video).

In the video, we see Karan asking him questions about chopping off hair at their homes. Innocently, Yash takes out a medicine bottle and says he will use that to cut his hair. While all this is happening, Roohi is watching it from behind, busy in her own shenanigans. Check out the cute video below. Fed Up and Leaving: Karan Johar’s Kids Yash and Roohi Are in No Mood for His Quarantine Videos Anymore!.

Karan Johar and Yash Johar

It is wonderful ho the filmmaker is making the most of the quarantine time spending with his family. The celebs are finally getting some time to spend with their kids as there is no hurried busy schedule for them anymore.

On the work front, he will helm a multi-starrer period drama, Takht. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The flick is said to an ambitious one mounted on a great budget. However, it has to be seen how the film progresses after the lockdown ends. Stay tuned for more updates.