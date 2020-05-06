Yash And Roohi Take A Tour Of Karan Johar's Bathroom And Find Something 'Useless' (Watch Video)

Yash And Roohi (Photo credit: Instagram)

Lockdown with Johars is one of those videos on Instagram that we strangely look forward to. Karan Johar gets his kids to say whatever they want on camera and posts it. Roohi is the savage girl who often puts his Dad in a spot while Yash keeps it cool. Their videos really make us feel relieved for a few seconds if not more in these times of peril. Today, the director shared a video of his kids checking out his bathroom and found something which they feel is 'useless'. It's a huge bathtub! Roohi calls it useless and KJo admits it is so because he has never used it. That's a pretty unusual bathtub if you ask us. It's quite large! Fed Up and Leaving: Karan Johar’s Kids Yash and Roohi Are in No Mood for His Quarantine Videos Anymore!

When Yash is interrupted while fiddling with the taps to tell KJo what he is doing, the boy says he is washing Dada! Psst...!

View this post on Instagram Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 5, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

We hope Karan will keep these videos coming. They are so amusing. We have already watched this video five times on the loop. Some more wouldn't hurt, KJo!