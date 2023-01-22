Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty told all the photographers, who were waiting to catch a glimpse of Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul outside his Khandala farmhouse, that the couple will pose for pictures afterwards. In a video seen on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani's account, Suniel is seen getting out of his car and walking up to the paparazzi. KL Rahul Wedding Date Nearing? Indian Cricketer’s House Decorated With Lights Amid Reports of Marriage With Actor Athiya Shetty (See Pictures).

He is heard telling them, "Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko." According to media reports, the wedding ceremony will be taking place on Monday and will be a family affair. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Wedding: Suniel Shetty's Khandala Farmhouse Decked Up For the D-day; Check Out First Visual (Watch Video).