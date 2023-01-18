KL Rahul’s wedding bells are ringing for sure as it seems that the star Indian cricketer looks all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actor Athiya Shetty. The two have dated for quite a long time and it seems that the couple is finally set to tie the knot. Reports of the two getting hitched started doing the rounds after the star batter was given a break from India’s ongoing series against New Zealand due to ‘personal commitments’. And these reports are indeed turning out to be true, with pictures of Rahul’s house getting all decked up with lights and decorations. KL Rahul’s Marriage Date Revealed! Star Indian Cricketer To Tie the Knot With Actor Athiya Shetty This Month.

KL Rahul's House Being Decorated (Photo credit: Latestly @YogenShah)

The Indian cricketer's residence in Mumbai being adorned with yellow lights (Photo credit: Latestly @YogenShah)

People outside KL Rahul's residence 'Sandhu Palace' The Indian cricketer's residence in Mumbai being adorned with yellow lights (Photo credit: Latestly @YogenShah)

The Indian cricketer has been reported to tie the knot with actor Athiya Shetty (Photo credit: Latestly @YogenShah)

Pictures of Rahul’s residence in Mumbai, the Sandhu Palace, have emerged, where it is seen that the apartment is getting decorated with yellow lights and flowers. There has been no official confirmation of the wedding, though reports state that it is set to take place between January 21 and 23. Earlier, it was also reported that the two would tie the knot in actor Suniel Shetty’s house in Khandala. According to India Times, the wedding would be a private occasion with close friends and family members invited to the ceremony. Athiya Shetty Spotted for a Salon Sesh Amid Wedding Rumours With Indian Cricketer KL Rahul in Mumbai (View Pics).

Rahul and Athiya have dated each other for a long time and fans often witness the two in adorable pictures on Instagram. The report further claims that some actors like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan will likely attend the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2023 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).