There are singers and then there are artists who evoke a feeling in you through their melodies voice. And Atif Aslam is one such talent in Bollywood, who has been ruling the charts as well as the hearts of many with his amazing vocals. Over the years, he has given many romantic hits that are just out of the world. His voice has this spark that anyone would get mesmerised. He recorded his first single Aadat with his pocket money and later in 2004, released his first album Jal Pari which was also a huge success. However, he made his Bollywood debut by lending his voice for Emraan Hashmi-starrer Zeher. Woh Lamhe... has been crooned by him and then there was no looking back.

And as the singer celebrates his birthday today (March 12), we thought of listing down his chartbuster songs that are just amazing in their own way. His tracks are magical as well as surreal. Here are some of the most popular songs of the talented singer-actor.

Woh Lamhe

This was his first Bollywood song from the film Zeher. The sizzling melody also got him a Filmfare award for Best Playback singer. With heartwarming lyrics and soothing voice of the singer, this tune was a blockbuster during its time.

Pehli Nazar Mein

From the movie Race, this super romantic track was every lovestruck person's phone ringtone in the 2000s. Starring Bipasha Basu and Akshaye Khanna, the song is soothing to ears and a perfect treat for the one’s who have fallen for someone.

Tere Liye

One of the most loved songs of Atif, Tere Liye, is high on hotness. Even though it's quite old, still fans listen to this on loop. If you are in love, this melody just acts like a drug and transports you into another world.

Tu Jaane Na

Ex flames Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif wowed everyone with their chemistry in this song, and Atif’s voice adds the right amount of sentiments to it. A perfect blend indeed.

Mai Rang Sharbaton Ka

There are a few tunes that you want to listen to back-to-back, and this is definitely is the one. Atif’s vocals will calm you down and make you happy. Have a look!

Dil Diyan Gallan

Here comes love for all ages, as Salman Khan and Katrina’s this song is just perfect. Right from the beautiful locale, lyrics to the b’dy boy’s fresh voice, it’s a cutesy pyaar bhara song. Watch!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the super se upar songs of the Pakistani singer. His talent is unmatchable and beyond words, which is very much visible in the work he does. Happy Birthday, Atif Aslam. Rise and shine. Stay tuned!

