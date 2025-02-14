Love is in the air as we celebrate Valentine's Day today (February 14)! While love should be celebrated every day, this is the perfect time to add a little extra romance. Over the years, Bollywood has been known for showcasing romantic stories, and songs have played an important role in them. Be it "Zara Sa" from Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan's Jannat (2008) or "Teri Ore" featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif from Singh Is Kinng (2008), every song has its own charm, and we all have our favourites. Without a Bollywood romance song, Valentine's Day just wouldn’t feel the same. Valentine’s Day 2025: From ‘Fire’ to ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, Must-Watch Hindi LGBTQ+ Movies Celebrating Pride!.

Expressing your feelings to the one you love can be tricky at times and definitely not as easy as shown in our Hindi films. But the romantic songs that Bollywood has given us work best when one needs to convey their feelings to someone. As you plan to celebrate this day with your special one, here are our top 10 love songs from Hindi cinema that you can dedicate to your partner to express your feelings. Valentine’s Day 2025: From Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘96’ to Sai Pallavi-Varun Tej’s ‘Fidaa’ – 5 Iconic South Romantic Movies To Watch This Season of Love!.

1. ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’ – ‘Race’

2. ‘Soch Na Sake’ – ‘Airlift’

3. ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’ – ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’

4. ‘Tum Hi Ho’ – ‘Aashiqui 2’

5. ‘Zara Sa’ – ‘Jannat’

6. ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga’ – ‘1942: A Love Story’

7. ‘Tum Se Hi’ – ‘Jab We Met’

8. ‘Yahi Hota Pyaar’ – ‘Namastey London’

9. ‘Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai’ – ‘Gangster’

10. ‘Teri Ore’ – ‘Singh Is Kinng’

We bet you don’t have a better playlist! Add these romantic Bollywood tracks to your Valentine’s Day playlist, dedicate them to your partner, and let the music speak for your heart.

