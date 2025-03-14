Famous People Born on March 12: March 12 is marked by the birthdays of several notable figures across various fields. Indian politics remembers Yashwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In the world of music, celebrated singers Shreya Ghoshal, Falguni Pathak, Atif Aslam, and Kamaal Khan were born on this day. Hollywood actor Aaron Eckhart, known for The Dark Knight, and English cricketer Tom Curran also share this birth date. Other prominent names include legendary actress and singer Liza Minnelli, actor Courtney B. Vance, Thor actress Jaimie Alexander, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and versatile Indian actor Neeraj Kabi.

Famous March 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Yashwantrao Chavan (12 March 1913 - 25 November 1984) Shreya Ghoshal Falguni Pathak Atif Aslam Aaron Eckhart Tom Curran Liza Minnelli Courtney B. Vance Jaimie Alexander Kamaal Khan Piyush Sahdev Aditya Dhar Neeraj Kabi

