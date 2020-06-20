Composer Mithoon says his hit song "Woh lamhe" in the 2005 film "Zeher" changed his life. Recalling how he got the chance to compose "Woh lamhe", Mithoon said: "Ek din mere father ko call aaya from Mr Mukesh Bhatt (one day my father got a call from Mr Mukesh Bhatt), he was producing a film called Zeher. My father went for that meeting and he was introduced to the director and singer. Sonu Nigam Shares About Struggles Faced By Singers and Composers, Warns About ‘Suicides in the Music Industry’ (Watch Video)

My father felt, and this is what he came and told me -- he says he told Mukesh ji that I'm feeling out of place, because your director is 22 years old, who is now called as Mohit Suri, your singer is 20 years old, who is now called Atif Aslam, so instead of me, let me send my son, I think he will gel better with them," he added.

Mithoon's father Naresh Sharma is an industry veteran, one of the most successful music arrangers of Bollywood ever. Mithoon continued: "Mukesh Bhatt saab is known to be very excited about young musicians he said please send him. I went for that first meeting and took back the melody in my head and in my bedroom studio -- I created a basic version of it in two days. I invited Mukesh ji and entire team and Mohit to my bedroom studio to play it."

"And that evening, they heard it, and everybody was up for it. That evening just changed my life," he said on an episode of MX Player's music reality-chat show "Times Of Music". Mithoon went on to work on many hits including "Tum hi ho", "Darkhaast" and "Tujhe kitna chahne lage".

