One of Bollywood's most versatile actors, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday on September 14. The actor turns 36 and it's truly commendable how much the actor has achieved at his age. From being a popular TV personality to have hosted shows to his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, the actor came a long way and has given his everything each time he took something on. Recently, the actor has delivered some back to back hits such as Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 among others. Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: From Donating Sperm IRL To Being One of B-Town's Most Educated Actors, Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Bollywood's Charming Birthday Boy.

Known for his natural acting and relatable characters, Khurrana quickly became the audience's favourite and as the actor celebrates his birthday on September 14, birthday wishes have been flowing in for the star from his fans from across the globe. Twitterati have been trending the actor's birthday and have been sharing the warmest messages for the actor as he turns a year older. From sharing his pictures to dialogues to some heartfelt messages, take a look at how fans are wishing this Bollywood star. Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: Beautiful Shayaris by the Actor Will Make You Fall in Love with His Words.

It's amazing to see such warm messages pouring in for the actor's birthday. On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in Gulabo Sitaabo along with Amitabh Bachchan which became the first Bollywood film to go for a direct digital release amid lockdown. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar received favourable reviews and is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

