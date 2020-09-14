Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one talent ki dukaan and we can not even begin to express and appreciate how grateful we are to have Ayushmann in Bollywood. After acing theatre in his college days, Ayushmann tried his luck in Roadies where he struck gold. And from thereon, began his foray into television, stardom and films. And Ayushmann has not failed to impress us all. Right from Vicky Donor to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann 'ne dil khush kar ditta.' Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: Beautiful Shayaris by the Actor Will Make You Fall in Love with His Words.

And on the eve of Ayushmann turning a year older, 36 years old on September 14, here are some lesser-known facts about the "Pani Da" and "Yahin Hoon Main" hitmaker. Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana! The Star Who Made Unconventional Roles Look So Damn Mainstream!.

Ayushmann Khurrana's original name was Nishant Khurrana. His father, an astrologer, not only changed his name to Ayushmann but also added the extra 'n' and 'r' in his names.

View this post on Instagram Major throwback. Circa 1991 Khurranas are looking like D’Mellos A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 25, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

During his college days, Ayushmann and his friend would board the Pashchim express from Delhi to Goa and would sing and perform in the coaches. This was how they would fund their Goa trips.

Ayushmann's dream of becoming an actor was born when he was just 4 years old after he watched Madhuri Dixit’s Tezaab.

If things would have worked out, Ayushmann would have portrayed Diljit Dosanjh's role in Udta Punjab. But never mind... Diljit blew us away with his performance.

View this post on Instagram #throwback 2015 Lensed by @jaysamuelstudio A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jul 27, 2018 at 1:11am PDT

Ayushmann, who is a skilled guitar player and an amazing singer, especially learnt how to play the piano from USA for his role of a blind pianist in Andhadhund.

Ayushmann, who has been a Roadies alumni, had a flourishing career on TV before films came knocking on his door.

View this post on Instagram Major #Throwback Roadies 2 with @rannvijaysingha paaji. Circa 2004 A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Mar 13, 2018 at 6:48am PDT

Apart from hosting and a number of shows, Ayushmann had cameo appearances in Kayamath (2007) and Ek Thi Rajkumari, to help him survive in Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Kayamath and Ek Thi Rajkumari (Photo Credits: YouTube, Facebook)

While Ayushmann Khurrana's debut movie Vicky Donar (2012) made all the right noise, he disclosed that during his stint in Roadies in 2004, he was assigned a task- of donating sperm, which he did IRL.

After Vicky Donor's success, when Ayushmann was out shopping with his mother, a female fan asked for his sperms. While his mother as mortified and speechless, Ayushmann told the girl that he would give it to her if his mom was not here with him.

Ayushmann had entered the first season of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004 but he was rejected. Life came back in full circle for Ayushmann, who was called to be one of the judges on the show, 10 years later.

View this post on Instagram Coming soon. #Tseries #MixTape A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

Ayushmann already has his autobiography, titled ‘Cracking The CODE – My Journey To Bollywood’, which was released in 2015 and was co-written by his wife Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann Khurrana not only has girls swoon and go weak in their knees but boys of the opposite sex too. In fact, a gay club once invited him to their party. He is a huge advocate for the LGBTQ community and in fact, his role of a homosexual in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was widely appreciated.

Ayushmaan Khurrana has started theatre groups back in college days. He is the founder member of DAV College’s theatre groups "Aaghaaz" and "Manchtantra" in Chandigarh.

Ayushmann is one of Bollywood's most qualified actors, having got his Bachelors degree in English Literature along with a Masters in Mass Communication degree from School of Communication Studies, Panjab University.

Ayushmann's illustrious 8-year career has been as rewarding for him in terms of awards, as it has been for us, the audience in terms of viewing. The actor has been the recipient of a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards, only solidifying his position in the industry as an A-List outsider and an impeccable performer. While Ayushmann sure has talents that of Hollywood level and we wish Ayushmann loads of success with his film career, we are perfectly happy to keep the birthday boy to ourselves in B-Town. Happy Birthday Maan Na Maan... humara Ayushmann!

