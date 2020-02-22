Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Donald Trump's Tweet On Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Surprising, Says 'He Should Definitely Watch Our Film'

Ayushmann Khurrana, Donald Trump (Photo Credits: IANS/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is currently the talk of the town and is being lauded for being Bollywood first-ever commercial film on gay romance. Starring him along with Jitendra Kumar in lead, the film has not only received amazing reviews from critics but also from the audiences. Although the high point for the film's popularity reached its peak when US President, Donald Trump called it "Great" while reacting to a Tweet about the film on February 21. After he was seen dissing Academy Award Winning film Parasite recently, it certainly came as a surprise as to how Trump has such a positive response for Bollywood's gay romance. US President Donald Trump Gives a Thumbs-Up to Bollywood's Gay Romance Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Read Tweet!

While netizens went into a frenzy over this tweet last night, the film's lead star, Ayushmann Khurrana has now reacted to it. Speaking at Hindustan’s Shikhar Samagam 2020, he said “It was a very surprising tweet. I want him to work for LGBTQi rights in his country. I hope the LGBTQi community in US gets his support. He should definitely watch our film, it’s very important for him.”

Check Out Donald Trump's Tweet Here:

The tweet that Trump reacted to was originally shared by LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells who was seen praising the film's intent to tackle homophobia among the older generation. Quoting his tweet, Trump wrote "Great!". It was also observed by many how Donald Trump's tweet was timely enough considering he's all set for this India visit. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Are Spot On in a Film That Struggles to Come Out to the Viewer.

As for the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has taken a good start at the box office and it looks like the audience is open to embracing films that go beyond the conventional. Ayushmann is known to be a risk-taker when it comes to his film choices and whilst speaking about what it meant for him, the film taking up such a subject matter, as per Hindustan Times, he said, "Doing it through comedy is important because its a big taboo in small cities. The audience will come for entertainment and will take home a message."