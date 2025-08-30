Mumbai, August 30: Packed with extreme rage, relentless bloodshed and unstoppable action, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 trailer teases the franchise’s “most brutal chapter” yet, unveiled by the makers on Saturday. Tiger took to Instagram, where he shared the over-three-minute long trailer, where Tiger’s Ronnie is all ready for a face off against legendary star Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist.

“The bloodiest love story of the year starts here. Yaha, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai… #Baaghi4Trailer Out Now Link in Bio #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025 @rajat__aroraa @dopswamyjgowda @diptijindal @nadiadwalagrandson @tseries.official @penmovies,” Tiger wrote as the caption. ‘Baaghi 4’ Teaser: Tiger Shroff’s Blood-Soaked Showdown With Sanjay Dutt Leaves Fans Comparing It to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal,’ Check Reactions (Watch Video).

The trailer begins with Tiger Shroff doing what he does best — beating the bad guys as he sets out in search of his ladylove, Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu. What follows is a storm of blood, bone-crunching action and high-voltage drama as he is unable to find her and is told that she’s just a figment of his imagination. The trailer also gives a fiery glimpse of Sonam Bajwa flaunting her action skills.

‘Baaghi 4’ Trailer Out

The video ends with with Tiger’s chilling one-liner: “Maine pehle bhi bola tha, jo tumhara torture hai… woh mera warm-up hai” which aligns with the “bloodiest love story” tag for the film. “Baaghi 4” marks a bold new chapter, earning an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, an audacious move that underscores its raw, unfiltered cinematic style for the first time for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's banner. ‘Baaghi 4’ Song ‘Bahli Sohni’: Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu Sizzle in Their First On-Screen Pairing (Watch Video).

With a screenplay and story penned by Sajid Nadiadwala and direction by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 blends style with substance, adrenaline with emotion. The music is already setting the mood chart-topping tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila are resonating with audiences across the board. “Baaghi 4” hits theatres on September 5. The first installment of the action thriller film was directed by Sabbir Khan and released in 2016. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, the film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and Sudheer Babu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).