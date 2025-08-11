The much-awaited teaser of Baaghi 4 dropped on Monday afternoon and Tiger Shroff fans are calling it his most savage comeback to date. In the latest instalment of the popular action franchise, Tiger reprises his role as Ronny and faces off against a challenging new villain, played by Sanjay Dutt. ‘Baaghi 4’: Tiger Shroff Calls It a Wrap for A Harsha’s Action Thriller, Actor Shows Off His Toned Abs From Final Day of Shoot (View Pics)

Tiger Shroff Shares Post on Instagram – Watch Video

Tiger Shroff Declares War on Sanjay Dutt in ‘Baaghi 4’

Billed as the “most violent” chapter in the series, the teaser opens with Tiger making a sharp statement about the difference between “zaroori” (necessity) and “zaroorat” (importance). Viewers then catch a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt in a menacing avatar before Tiger declares war on him. From there, it’s an all-out bloodbath, with limbs being hacked, blood splattering across the screen and bodies piling up at an alarming rate. In a refreshing twist, the women in the cast get their fair share of violent action too, with Sonam Bajwa and debutant Harnaaz Sandhu shown slicing enemies with sharp weapons. But the teaser has also sparked deja vu for some. One sequence, showing masked men in black charging down an alley, reminded viewers of Animal. Fans were quick to point it out; Sanjay Dutt’s bloody bath gives full Animal movie vibe. ‘Bepanaah’ Teaser Out: Tiger Shroff Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Upcoming Song With Captivating Instagram Teaser.

Fans Reactions:

Fans Hail Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’ Teaser As ‘Bloody Masterpiece’

Social media has since been flooded with reactions: “An amazing teaser with full-on Bloody Daddy vibes — a character like this has never been seen before! Ronnie is back in bloody style, and this time, he’s not the same,” wrote one excited fan. Another chimed in, “Ye toh bada dhamaka hain.” “When a lover becomes a villain, it turns into fire, and I'm thrilled to have witnessed that transformation. Thank you for this epic masterpiece — good luck @tigerjackieshroff sir,” added another. Even Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, couldn’t hold back her excitement, commenting, “WOWWWWW WOWWWWWW AND MILLION WOWWWWWWS!!!!”

Fans Call ‘Baaghi 4’ Teaser Tiger Shroff’s Real Comeback

Comparisons to Animal aside, the overall fan verdict seems overwhelmingly positive. “Total Goosebumps and promising!! Tiger Shroff’s real comeback,” read one post. Another said, “Soo excited for this masterpiece.” Tiger Shroff Makes His Debut In Professional Football, Bollywood Star Features For Mumbay FC in MFA Elite Premier League 2024 (Watch Video).

Comparisons to ‘Animal’:

‘Baaghi 4’ To Release on September 5

Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny in his most savage avatar yet. Fuelled by vengeance, armed and driven by a rage that leaves no enemy breathing. Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

