Singer, songwriter, and rapper Badshah is currently one of the most successful artistes in the country. Whether it's dropping catchy tracks in Hindi or collaborating with global artistes, the man has done it all. The 39-year-old recently left fans shocked with his dramatic weight loss. Badshah, known for his funky outfits, usually consisting of oversized T-shirts, recently surprised fans with his new slim avatar after he shared a video of himself on his clothing brand Badfit's Instagram page. As the video went viral, netizens compared him to fellow singer AP Dhillon. ‘Free Samay Raina’: Rapper Badshah Supports Comedian at Vadodara Concert Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy (Watch Viral Video).

Badshah’s Transformation Shakes the Internet

In the video shared on Badfit's official Instagram page, Badshah is seen wearing a printed black tank top with a matching inner. He completes his look with beige cargo pants and black sunglasses. His outfit showcases his toned physique, garnering huge attention online. Fans take to the comment section to appreciate his efforts, while some engage in negativity by trolling him.

Badshah’s Viral Instagram Video

Netizens Share Mixed Reactions to Badshah’s Transformation

Upon watching the video, netizens rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts about it. Commenting on Badshah's unbelievable weight loss, a user wrote, "Ek minute, ye Badshah hai ya AP Dhillon", while another wrote, "bhai Tshirt drop kar rahe ho ya weight?" However, not all reactions were positive. One user called out the singer for using Ozempic. Check out their reactions below. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Song ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’: Rakul Preet Singh-Bhumi Pednekar Vie for Arjun Kapoor's Attention in This Peppy Track Crooned by Badshah (Watch Video).

Netizens Express Disbelief Over Badshah’s Transformation

Badshah Ya AP Dhillon?

Badshah had opened up about his weight loss journey in an interview with Shilpa Shetty in 2022. He said, "I have stopped suppressing my desires and eat what I want, but not in quantities I will regret later. Due to our profession, we have a lot of bad eating habits. We don't even eat on time. Now, I am addicted to salads. I think, for anyone who wants to lose weight, it is a lifestyle."

