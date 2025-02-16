Comedian Samay Raina has found himself at the heart of controversy after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) made a controversial "parental sex" comment on his show India's Got Latent. The remark quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate with several celebrities voicing support for both Samay and Ranveer. Among them, rapper Badshah, who had previously appeared on the show, took a stand for Samay during a recent performance at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat. The rapper's endorsement was met with cheers from the audience, showing their unity with Samay in the face of the ongoing controversy. ‘People Want To Kill Me’: Ranveer Allahbadia Releases Fresh Statement Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Reveals He’s Feeling Scared Due to Death Threats (Read Full Statement).

Badshah Backs Samay Raina Amid 'India's Got Latent' Row

A video circulating on social media captures rapper Badshah telling the concertgoers at the conclusion of his show at Parul University. “I love you Parul University. Thank you so much. Free Samay Raina,” he proclaimed, causing the crowd to erupt in excitement. This moment comes amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. The social media user (@salehdotdev) who shared the video exclaimed in their post, “Ain’t no way Badshah said ‘Free Samay Raina' at the end of the concert! LFG!!!” The fan's video clip has quickly gained attention online. Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Mumbai Police Say YouTuber’s House Locked, Phone Unreachable Amid Controversy.

Badshah Shouts "Free Samay Raina" At His Gig in Vadodara

For those unaware, Badshah had previously appeared as a guest on one of the episodes of Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent and also collaborated with him and Raftaar on the music video for "Baawe."

Details on 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

Amidst the ongoing uproar, Samay Raina had recently opened up in a candid statement, revealing how the recent events had become too much for him to handle. He also shared that he has removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from his channel. The controversy ignited when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant an offensive question on the show: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

