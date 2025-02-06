Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, and Bhumi Pednekar's Mere Husband Ki Biwi is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies at the time. Increasing the hype, the makers have now dropped the film's situational comedy track, titled "Gori Hai Kalaiyan". Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet set the dance floor on fire in the song crooned by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Shows Four Expressions As He Gets Stuck Between Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in This Hilarious ‘Love Circle’ (Watch Video).

"Gori Hai Kalaiyan" has been scored by the composer duo Akshay & IP. Speaking about the song, Mere Husband Ki Biwi director Mudassar Aziz said, "The idea was to try and transport our audiences to the feeling of those memorable 'filmy' songs that are the identity of Hindi Cinema. I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre.” Additionally, Badshah revealed, ""Gori Hai Kalaiyan" is the ultimate vibe of the season. It is peppy, it is upbeat, and carries a very filmy vibe to it. I had a blast while working on this song, and I assure the audience that 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' will leave you grooving!"

Watch ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Song ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’:

Meanwhile, singer Kanika Kapoor stated, "It's been a while since we've had a party anthem. What better to kickstart 2025 with a song that's a party starter itself! "Gori Hai Kalaiyan" is THE track we've been waiting for, and it carries all the elements to uplift your mood!" Music composers Akshay & quoted, ""Gori Hai Kalaiyan" is the ultimate dance track - a mix of new age elements and irresistible rhythms that will keep you moving all night long. With its infectious vibe and feel-good energy, this party anthem is sure to elevate your mood and get the celebration started! ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’: Arjun Kapoor Gets Stuck in a Tug-of-War Between Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in First Look Poster (View Pic).

This track is also a homage and our humble attempt at a tribute to the legendary Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar, Shabbir Kumar, and Anjaan.” Lastly, producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, "Whenever your retro game is on, this is among the top 10 songs to be on your playlist. I'm very glad and happy with the way it has turned out and I hope that the audiences enjoy it too."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).