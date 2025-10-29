Panic gripped the Punjabi community in Canada after multiple gunshots were fired outside the residence of popular Punjabi singer Chani Nattan on Tuesday night. The shocking incident has reportedly been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed responsibility for the attack. Baba Siddique Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Killing NCP Leader in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home in Canada - Watch

Once again shooting incident in Canada has shook the Punjabi community. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is reportedly taking responsibility for this firing. Gang member Goldy Dhillon released a video and claimed the firing was done at the house of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan. Goldie… pic.twitter.com/SpO3E1sz4c — Waahiid Ali Khan (@waahiidalikhan) October 29, 2025

Chani Nattan Targeted in Canada Shooting Over Ties With Sardar Khera

A video circulating on social media shows several rounds being fired in a quiet residential neighbourhood where Nattan lives. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the firing incident. According to reports, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang shared the video online and claimed that Nattan was targeted because of his growing friendship with singer Sardar Khera.

Bishnoi Gang Warns Chani Nattan

In a post allegedly issued by the gang, they stated, “The reason for the shooting at singer Channi Nattan’s house is Sardar Khehra. Any singer who works with or has any connection with Sardar Khera in the future will be responsible for their own losses. We have no personal enmity with Channi Nattan.” The post served as a warning to other Canadian-Punjabi artists, urging them to stay away from Sardar Khera or face similar consequences. Local police have launched an intensive investigation into the case and are yet to make any arrests. Authorities have not confirmed whether Chani Nattan was at home when the shots were fired. Salman Khan Receives Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother: ‘Apologise at Temple or Pay INR 5 Crore’, Case Registered.

Rising Attacks on Punjabi Artists in Canada Spark Safety Concerns

This is not an isolated incident in recent months, several Punjabi entertainers and business owners in Canada have been targeted. Just two weeks ago, shots were fired outside Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma. The cafe has reportedly been attacked three times in the past year. Earlier this year, in February, Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon’s house was shot at, with the Jaipal Bhullar gang taking responsibility. Last year, bullets were fired outside AP Dhillon’s residence while he was reportedly at home. The recurring violence has raised serious concerns about the safety of Punjabi artists abroad, especially as gang-related threats continue to rise within Canada’s Indian diaspora.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

