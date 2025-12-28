A moment from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert has taken over social media, and it’s not just the music making noise. A now-viral video shows AP Dhillon sharing a warm hug and a quick kiss on the cheek with Tara Sutaria while she joined him on stage for their popular track Thodi Si Daaru. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Make First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash; Hold Hands and Pose for Paparazzi (Watch Video)

AP Dhillon Hugs and Kisses Tara Sutaria - Watch Video

Tara Sutaria hugs and kisses AP Dhillon while her poor bf Veer Pahariya is watching them in audience. If the roles were reversed and Veer was doing this to another girl while Tara watched, the internet would have cancelled him in 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/EPgab74qtK — Chota Don (@choga_don) December 27, 2025

Veer Pahariya’s Reaction Sparks Online Debate

While many fans loved the energy between the two performers, the camera’s sudden pan to Tara’s boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, shifted the internet’s focus. Viewers quickly began speculating about Veer’s reaction, with many claiming he looked uncomfortable and visibly tense. The clip triggered a flood of comments online. Some users defended Veer, saying, “It’s just a friendly hug and kiss,” while others called out what they described as the internet’s “double standards.” A few comments even referenced past trolling faced by actor Aadar Jain during his marriage to Alekha Advani, dragging old debates back into the spotlight.

Veer Pahariya Defends Public Affection

Comments ranged from sympathetic "I feel for him" and "Bechare ka mooh utar gaya" - to harsh, with some suggesting Veer was being unfairly judged. Others pointed out that public affection at concerts is common and shouldn't automatically be linked to relationship trouble. Interestingly, in an earlier interview with Travel + Leisure India, Veer had spoken openly about his relationship with Tara, saying, "I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are." He also shared that their bond deepened during their first date, when he played the piano and Tara sang till sunrise. Tara added that being there for each other through "thick and thin" defines their relationship.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Relationship

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025, with fans spotting them together long before they made it obvious. And if this viral concert moment proves anything, it’s that when celebrities mix music, love and live cameras the internet is always watching.

