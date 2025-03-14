Be Happy Movie Review: Be Happy could be Remo D'Souza's most intimate film - so much so that it doesn't feel like a Remo D'Souza movie, until he begins to include his favourite mentees and even himself in the proceedings. Once upon a time, it was reportedly pitched as a Salman Khan film titled Dancing Dad (though the director has denied it is the same movie). Be Happy is a poignant father-daughter drama with dance as a backdrop. Be Happy: Before Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan Was To Play the Lead in Remo D’Souza’s Directorial Venture – Here’s the Truth Behind the Casting Shuffle!

The story itself has the potential to be a tearjerker - the trailer did a good job of showing only half the story. However, due to some kitschily executed sequences, half-baked subplots, and an unquestioning love letter to problematic reality shows, Be Happy doesn’t fully succeed in winning you over with its emotional drama.

'Be Happy' Movie Review - The Plot

The film revolves around Shiv Rastogi (Abhishek Bachchan), a bank employee and widower living in Ooty with his young daughter Dhara (Inayat Verma) and his father-in-law Nadar (Nassar), who is also his boss at the bank. Dhara is a wonderful dancer, though Shiv, while appreciative, is not too encouraging. When she impresses at a school dance competition, Maggie (Nora Fatehi), a popular dance instructor and visiting faculty, invites her to join her academy in Mumbai and audition for a dance reality show.

Initially reluctant, Shiv finally agrees, and they leave for Mumbai. After initial hiccups adjusting to a new city, Dhara makes good progress at Maggie’s academy. She even secures a spot on the reality show and impresses there. What’s more, she convinces her introverted dad to be her dance partner in the family round. However, a tragedy befalls them, changing the trajectory of their lives from then on.

'Be Happy' Movie Review - Family Drama Works in Places

Looking at Remo D’Souza’s filmography, Be Happy stands out as a strange aberration - even more so than A Flying Jatt, his superhero movie with Tiger Shroff. Unlike his more spectacle-driven films - where the spectacle would either be dance (ABCD series, Street Dancer 3D) or action (Race 3, A Flying Jatt) - Be Happy is surprisingly character-driven. The film’s crux is the bond between the father and daughter.

Dance remains a crucial part of the plot, but it supplements the relationship rather than dominating it. This approach works in favour of the film, allowing the emotions to land when needed - helped significantly by the lovely performances from Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, and Nassar (who makes for quite an adorable thatta... making you nearly forget the existence of another thatta... Indian thatta... if you know what I mean). Even Nora Fatehi delivers a commendable performance beyond her dancing skills, though I do wonder if any dance instructor would put on such errr... titillating performance in front of kids, as she does when Shiv and Dhara first visit her studio.

Nora also shares nice chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan, though their flirty relationship is underdeveloped in the second half, overshadowed by the father-daughter bond. Similarly, Johnny Lever’s track as a security guard who believes in ghosts felt entirely unnecessary.

'Be Happy' Movie Review - The Writing Feels Uneven

While the emotional weight of the film rests on the father-daughter drama, the writing is not always its strongest aspect. We see sequence after sequence of Shiv hesitating over Dhara’s requests, only to acquiesce after a couple of conversations. This pattern repeats throughout the first half - whether it’s about Dhara’s dancing, moving to Mumbai, or having him as her dance partner. His frequent reluctance is attributed to his unresolved grief over his wife’s demise, yet it takes just one sultry dance performance from Maggie ‘ma’am’ for his heart to flutter. I half-expected an Imperial Blue's ‘Men Will Be Men’ ad to pop up right there.

'Be Happy' Movie Review - Glamouring Kid-Based Dance Reality Shows

And for all his cynicism, Shiv never once questions the problematic nature of reality shows involving children - even though, by his character’s nature, he should. But given the director’s close ties to such reality shows, and with Be Happy’s key plot points relying on one, the film avoids addressing these concerns. The immense pressure these shows place on children’s mental health - particularly from families and audiences - is left unexplored. By tying the central character’s biggest desire to a reality show, Be Happy ultimately glamourises the existence of such child-centric competitions. I suppose I’ll have to look elsewhere for television propriety…

The dance reality show portions themselves are kitschy, reflecting the larger-than-life spectacle of real TV competitions but lacking emotional depth. The film opts for superficial drama over a more grounded approach, with over-the-top reactions from judges and spectators to performances that feel fairly ordinary.

No offence to Inayat Verma - who is a fantastic dancer and a natural actress - but even as a dance novice, I found other child contestants giving stronger performances than Dhara. The excessive adulation for her acts felt unconvincing. But when all else fails, add some religion - and that’s exactly what the film does for the crucial father-daughter dance performance. At least Remo cannot be accused of being out of touch with prevalent reality trends. ‘I Want To Talk’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Finds His Form Back in Shoojit Sircar’s Emotionally Resonant Drama That’s Also Surprisingly Funny.

What he can be blamed for is his handling of certain dramatic sequences. Take, for example, the first time Maggie and Shiv have a conversation that turns sour due to his stubbornness - I was more distracted by the background extras waving frantically at the camera (they’re Maggie’s fans, but even Nora’s real-life fans might not show such untiring dedication to waving).

The editing is also uneven in places. Scenes transition abruptly, often cutting off just when two characters start connecting, leaving you wondering what was left unsaid.

I also was not fully convinced by Be Happy's emotional climax. While I understand - from a storytelling perspective - why the finale had to take place back at the dance reality show, I couldn’t help but worry about the health risks one character was imposing on their loved one in that scene by bringing them back to that stage. Despite being repeatedly reminded of how delicate that person’s health was at the time, the decision felt more like irresponsible behaviour than anything else.

Thankfully, the family drama has some genuine heart, which makes this movie watchable. I’m also glad to see Abhishek Bachchan regaining his form, following up his strong performance in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk with another commendable effort. His understated body language perfectly complements Shiv’s reserved nature, and he particularly shines in the emotional scenes of the second half. That said, it’s quite a coincidence that two consecutive films starring Jr B have English titles and feature a main character grappling with a serious ailment.

'Be Happy' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Be Happy is certainly a well-intentioned film - a surprisingly emotion-driven offering from Remo D’Souza. It occasionally strikes the right chord, thanks to strong performances from Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma, yet falters just as it seems to find its rhythm, let down by some half-baked sequences, uneven editing, and glamorisation of kid reality shows. Be Happy is now streaming on Prime Video.

Rating: 2.5

