I Want To Talk Movie Review: We should count ourselves fortunate to have directors like Shoojit Sircar, Sriram Raghavan, and Reema Kagti, in Bollywood, especially at a time when the industry is often criticised for churning out soulless entertainers and lagging behind other regional cinema in the country. These filmmakers refuse to compromise on their artistic vision, and whether you love or dislike their films, their distinctive touch is always unmistakable. Take Shoojit Sircar's recent film I Want To Talk, for instance. Featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead - a talented actor whose commercial heyday may be behind him - the film doesn't pander to conventional pacing, even with its restrained two-hour runtime. While I Want To Talk might not represent Sircar at his sublime best, it still commands a certain admiration for its heartfelt execution. ‘To Chew or Not To Chew?’ Abhishek Bachchan’s Arjun From ‘I Want To Talk’ Wears an Oxygen Mask in New Promo.

Unbeknownst to me before watching, I Want To Talk is inspired by the remarkable life of a real individual. Abhishek Bachchan plays Arjun Sen, a US-based marketing genius who prioritises his career over his family, leading to a separation from his wife and a shared custody arrangement for their daughter, Reya. Arjun's well-ordered life is upended when he is diagnosed with laryngeal cancer, which has already spread to other parts of his body.

Watch the Trailer of 'I Want to Talk':

Initially, Arjun struggles to cope with his illness as his life and career spiral out of control. He loses his home in alimony and his job due to his health condition. At his lowest point, a conversation with his daughter inspires him to fight against all odds, undergoing numerous gruelling surgeries and pushing his body to its limits.

'I Want To Talk' Movie Review - An Understated Drama That's Effective

At times, I Want To Talk feels like a companion piece to Sircar's October. If October juxtaposed life against death, I Want To Talk does the opposite—yet both films explore a shared theme: the resilience of human relationships in the face of tragedy (or the wait for it). Yes, the film’s unhurried pace might not suit everyone, but for those willing to invest, it offers a poignant drama underpinned by tender performances.

The most intriguing aspect of I Want To Talk, penned by Ritesh Shah, lies in its treatment of its central characters, Arjun and Reya. Arjun is introduced as a ruthless marketing executive who dismisses employees he deems weak. While his professional life revolves around manipulating statistics, his diagnosis propels him to defy becoming a mere statistic himself, igniting his determination to survive. Arjun’s unyielding resolve—whether in his work or his battle against cancer—emerges as a defining trait, though the film wisely refrains from overtly glorifying it.

A Still From I Want To Talk

The narrative eschews excessive exposition of Arjun's trauma. Even when he narrates his situation, it comes across as dry, almost detached commentary, such as when he mockingly vows to defy God by saying he won't mend his broken ribs after a heart attack. Certain elements of his life remain unexplained, like the presence of Johnny Lever’s character (a delight to see in a Sircar film) or the depth of his bond with the American doctor Nancy (Kristin Goddard).

A Still From I Want To Talk

The story remains tightly focused on Arjun’s relentless quest for survival, relegating other aspects to the periphery, only bringing them out when necessary. This narrative self-absorption is both the film’s strength and its limitation, allowing for some surprising moments later that prompt reflection on how we reciprocate care and attention when it matters most.

'I Want To Talk' Movie Review - A Touching Father-Daughter Bonding

The film shines brightest when Reya becomes more involved in Arjun’s journey. In one standout scene, a young Reya doubts her father’s illness and demands proof. When he reveals his scars, she confronts her mother (though the film avoids melodrama, leaving the conversation offscreen) and chooses to spend more time with him. Yet, this father-daughter dynamic is not overly sentimental. As a teenager, portrayed brilliantly by Ahilya Bamroo, Reya is often annoyed by Arjun’s intrusions into her privacy. In a particularly moving moment, she expresses her pain as a child of divorce, grounding their relationship in authentic emotions rather than saccharine tropes.

A Still From I Want To Talk

Despite their bond, Arjun shields Reya from the full extent of his suffering, even making light of his surgeries in their conversations. This balance of seriousness and levity defines I Want To Talk. While it delves into the grim realities of cancer - at one point, Arjun contemplating suicide during a moment of despair - it also infuses humour in unexpected places. ‘I Want To Talk’ Song ‘Gum Ho Kahan’: New Track From Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Explores the Pain of Finding Yourself.

A Still From I Want To Talk

For instance, Jayant Kripalani’s portrayal of Arjun’s doctor, with his dry delivery of increasingly dire prognoses, offers welcome comic relief, especially when he explains a complex surgery to Arjun’s "rockstar" brother. The film, much like Arjun, refuses to surrender to despair, finding joy and resilience even in adversity. Special mention must also go to the film’s serene background score by George Joseph and the soothing songs by Tabe Chake, which complement the narrative beautifully.

'I Want To Talk' Movie Review - Abhishek Bachchan Back in Form

I Want To Talk also serves as a reminder of Abhishek Bachchan’s potential as an actor. While some of his recent performances have been uneven, his work in Dasvi hinted at a resurgence. In this film, he delivers a restrained yet powerful performance, excelling in scenes with his on-screen daughter. It is undoubtedly one of the finest performances of his career and his best in recent years.

'I Want To Talk' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

With I Want To Talk, Shoojit Sircar once again proves his ability to craft deeply humane stories, blending emotional gravity with moments of levity that make the experience feel authentic rather than overbearing. Anchored by Abhishek Bachchan’s understated yet powerful performance with fine support from Ahilya Bamroo, the film quietly tugs at your heartstrings while leaving you with lingering reflections about life’s fragility and fortitude.

Rating: 3.5

